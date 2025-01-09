Open Menu

Extreme Weather, Suburban Sprawl Fuel LA's Wildfires

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) A prolonged dry spell combined with strong winds has created the "perfect conditions" for Los Angeles wildfires to rage out of control, even though experts say it's too soon to pinpoint exactly how much climate change contributed.

At the same time, perennial debates over suburban sprawl and forest management are intensifying, spurred by political mudslinging from incoming President Donald Trump and his close ally Elon Musk.

"We see these fires spread when it is hot and dry and windy, and right now all of those conditions are in place in southern California," Kristina Dahl, vice president for science at Climate Central, told AFP.

"The clearest climate signal for those three conditions is with the temperature," she added.

While it's not yet known what started the blazes, "human-caused climate change is intensifying the heat that drives wildfires, increasing temperatures in southern California up to two-degrees Celsius (3.6F) since 1895," Patrick Gonzalez, a climate change scientist at the University of California, Berkeley told AFP.

2024 is set to be named the hottest year on record for both the United States and the world, capping a decade of unprecedented heat.

