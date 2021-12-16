Extreme weather threat predicted for U.S. following deadly tornadoes

Record December heat surging northward to Canada is fueling severe weather across the central United States on Wednesday, creating hurricane-force winds, potentially strong overnight tornadoes and an extreme fire threat

NEW YORK, Dec. 16 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) --:Record December heat surging northward to Canada is fueling severe weather across the central United States on Wednesday, creating hurricane-force winds, potentially strong overnight tornadoes and an extreme fire threat.

"Another historical weather day is forecast today with 2 never-before-seen outlooks issued," the National Weather Service (NWS) tweeted. "The Central U.S. has never seen a December storm like this," tweeted meteorologist Bill Karins. "Multi-hazard, life-threatening weather today."From New Mexico to Michigan, more than 36 million people are under high-wind warnings. The winds, which have already reached 70 to 100-plus mph, are expected to damage structures, topple trees and cause many thousands of power outages, according to The Washington Post.