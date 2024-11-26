Extreme Weather Threatens Canada's Hydropower Future
Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Manicouagan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Hydropower production in Canada is plummeting as extreme weather linked to climate change, particularly sudden swings between drought and flood, hampers output while threatening the structure of dams themselves.
A world leader in hydroelectricity, Canada has also been forced to cut exports to the United States, which have reached their lowest levels in 14 years, according to the national statistics agency.
For three straight months earlier this year, Canada had to import energy from the US -- a first in eight years, and a role reversal that highlights dramatic shortfalls in hydropower production in Canada and abroad.
The International Energy Agency said 2023 marked "a record decline" in global hydropower generation, with other major producers like China, Turkey and the US also impacted. The IEA tied the declines to "severe and prolonged drought" in major producing regions.
In Canada, which gets 60 percent of its energy from hydropower, drought has hit hard in the key production provinces of British Columbia, Manitoba and Quebec.
Production challenges are being acutely felt at Quebec's enormous Daniel-Johnson dam, northeast of Montreal, which was made with enough concrete to build a sidewalk from the North Pole to South Pole, according to Hydro-Quebec.
Hydro-Quebec engineer Pierre-Marc Rondeau said the low levels recorded at certain reservoirs in recent years has "broken records."
The public company is "starting to feel" the impacts of climate change, he said.
Water shortages have reduced profits by 30 percent through the first nine of months of this year, the company confirmed this month.
Hydro-Quebec has also had to cut exports to meet local demand this year and in 2023 -- a bitter setback for a company that has invested in new transmission lines and signed long-term supply contracts with customers in New York and Massachusetts.
"We're adjusting the ways we operate the reservoirs to be ready at any time" in the event of flood or drought, Rondeau told AFP.
- Flash floods -
The combined impacts of extreme drought and extreme floods are "exponentially increasing" the challenges facing the hydropower sector, said Reza Najafi, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Ontario's Western University.
Najafi is part of a group of researchers working on new guidelines for dams in response to the intensification of extreme weather events.
"We found some critical gaps in the current frameworks and practices in both the design and planning management of dams and levees," he said.
Up to 50 percent of the country's dams are more than 50 years old and not designed to cope with extreme weather swings, he explained.
Eloise Edom, of L'Institute de l'Energie Trottier at Polytechnique Montreal, noted flash floods that used to be once-in-a-century events in parts of Canada are now happening twice a decade.
For Philippe Gachon, a professor at the University of Quebec in Montreal, it is crucial that national planning bodies consider the dramatic water cycle changes when contemplating Canada's hydropower future.
"We are going to have volumes of water that we have never seen before," he told AFP.
He noted Hydro-Quebec has already integrated the new reality of weather extremes into its infrastructure plans.
"But will this reflection, this rethinking of infrastructure, keep pace with the changes that are happening? Nobody knows," he said.
Recent Stories
Minister reviews CM Children's Heart Surgery programme
Pak-Belarus trade ties strengthens with key agreements, MoUs at Business Forum
Gold price declines by Rs.4,300 per tola
ECP gears up for fair by-elections in PP-139
AJK Social Welfare minister calls on AJK State President.
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Energy Minister Chaudhry Arshad Hussain announces ..
Residents of Dhoke Elahi Bukush decry Poor cleanliness, fears disease outbreaks
AJK Govt. plans to put used official vehicles on auction in Mirpur on December 1 ..
Delivery of quick medical cover to needy in Mirpur Division ordered: Div Commiss ..
Educational institutions in Islamabad to remain closed on Nov 26
Total amount deposited in Roshan Digital Accounts reaches near $9 billion
Governor expresses condolences over martyrdom of police officer in protest
More Stories From World
-
Judge grants dismissal of election subversion case against Trump19 seconds ago
-
'Keep calm and gobble on:' Biden holds last turkey pardon25 seconds ago
-
At UNESCO Board meeting, Amb Asim highlights plight of Gaza students, calls for Israel's accountabil ..32 seconds ago
-
Trump to face less internal pushback in new term: ex-commerce chief10 minutes ago
-
Menendez brothers' bid for freedom delayed until January10 minutes ago
-
Most Asian markets drop, dollar gains as Trump fires tariff warning10 minutes ago
-
Dow ends at fresh record as oil prices pull back on ceasefire hopes11 minutes ago
-
Large fire at Japan rocket test site21 minutes ago
-
Ronaldo double takes Al Nassr to brink of Asian Champions League quarters7 hours ago
-
Green light for Cadillac to join Formula One grid in 20267 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results7 hours ago
-
Brazil minister says supports meat supplier 'boycott' of Carrefour7 hours ago