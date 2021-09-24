Extreme wildfires in N. California cause mandatory evacuation of 4,000

An explosive wildfire in northern California expanded to 1,200 acres (4.9 square km) Thursday in 24 hours, triggering multiple mandatory evacuation orders, under which over 4,000 residents fled from their homes

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) --:An explosive wildfire in northern California expanded to 1,200 acres (4.9 square km) Thursday in 24 hours, triggering multiple mandatory evacuation orders, under which over 4,000 residents fled from their homes.

Dubbed Fawn Fire, the fire started some 19 km north of Redding city on Wednesday night, burned wildly Thursday afternoon and threatened Redding city, which has a population of 100,000, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

"I would call it extreme," Cal Fire spokesperson Robert Foxworthy said on Thursday afternoon.

"There are quite a few mandatory evacuations, and they're coming out continuously. I would advise people to look at the latest information from the sheriff's department," Foxworthy added.

The Fawn Fire has forced 4,000 people to evacuate and "affected" 30,000, the Shasta County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet without elaboration.

Cal Fire also announced Thursday that a 30-year-old woman, Alexandra Souverneva, was arrested on fire-related charges in the area where the blaze started.