Extremely Cold COVID-19 Vaccine Storage Requirement Challenge to Many Nations- WHO MidEast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Ensuring that the means of transportation in a supply chain is cold enough to distribute COVID-19 vaccines that require storage in extremely low temperatures poses a challenge to most nations, Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, said Thursday.

Earlier in the month, US pharmaceutical firm Pfizer announced that its vaccine against the novel coronavirus is 90 percent effective. In order to work, however, vaccine samples need to be stored in temperatures of 80 degrees below zero Celcius (-112 Fahrenheit), which may limit the scope of its distribution.

"[the Pfizer vaccine] requires extremely low temperatures, up to 80 below zero [degrees Celcius]. This is a big challenge for many nations, since most vaccination programs provide for vaccines, especially for children, that require... between two and eight degrees below zero," al-Mandhari said at a virtual briefing.

He went on to say that the distribution of other COVID-19 vaccines that require a higher storage temperature provides hope for wider distribution.

"What is reassuring is that the other vaccines that have been announced as successful in their third phase require temperatures between two and eight below zero and this capacity is available to all countries of the world that have child vaccination programs," al-Mandhari said.

The statements were uttered at a joint virtual press briefing with the health ministers of Bahrain, Pakistan and Tunisia.

The WHO has been spearheading the UN's COVAX initiative to ensure an equitable global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. The announcement by Pfizer that its vaccine requires such low storage temperatures put a dent in the prospect of delivering it to less developed countries closer to the equator.