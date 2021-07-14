Extremely Cold Temperatures in New Zealand Cause Transport Disruptions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) New Zealand is in the grip of winter freezes that have disrupted the traffic and caused numerous cancellations, local public transport network Metlink Wellington said on Wednesday.

"Icy conditions continue to hold up trains getting in and out of PORI," Metlink tweeted.

Dozens of similar tweets were posted over the past day. Cancellations affected mainly buses but also trains because of the ice frosting on roads and rails.

As reported by the New Zealand weather authority, MetService, most of the country was below freezing on Wednesday morning. The coldest temperature of negative 7.8 degrees Celsius (18 degrees Fahrenheit) in the Saint Arnaud in Tasman.