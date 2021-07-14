UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Extremely Cold Temperatures In New Zealand Cause Transport Disruptions

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 02:00 PM

Extremely Cold Temperatures in New Zealand Cause Transport Disruptions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) New Zealand is in the grip of winter freezes that have disrupted the traffic and caused numerous cancellations, local public transport network Metlink Wellington said on Wednesday.

"Icy conditions continue to hold up trains getting in and out of PORI," Metlink tweeted.

Dozens of similar tweets were posted over the past day. Cancellations affected mainly buses but also trains because of the ice frosting on roads and rails.

As reported by the New Zealand weather authority, MetService, most of the country was below freezing on Wednesday morning. The coldest temperature of negative 7.8 degrees Celsius (18 degrees Fahrenheit) in the Saint Arnaud in Tasman.

Related Topics

Weather Traffic Pori Wellington New Zealand

Recent Stories

ADNOC invests over US$750 million in drilling-rela ..

6 minutes ago

Denmark supports UAE, US initiative on Agriculture ..

6 minutes ago

DoubleTree by Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Residenc ..

36 minutes ago

U.S. Department of Agriculture and Pakistani Partn ..

42 minutes ago

Mansoor Bin Mohammed: Proper planning is the key f ..

44 minutes ago

ADNEC acquires DoubleTree By Hilton London ExCel

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.