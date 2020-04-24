UrduPoint.com
'Extremely Vulnerable' Africa In Need Of COVID-19 Assistance - South African President

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 11:53 PM

Countries in Africa are highly exposed to the dangers of COVID-19, and the continent needs more help to curb the spread of the virus, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Countries in Africa are highly exposed to the dangers of COVID-19, and the continent needs more help to curb the spread of the virus, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday.

"Many of us will know that Africa is extremely vulnerable to the ravages of this virus and is in need of every possible support and assistance, as Africa, we are pleased to be part of a global effort that we are all involved in to tackle this pandemic," Ramaphosa said in a video address during the World Health Organization's (WHO) event marking the virtual launch of global collaboration to accelerate new tools against COVID-19.

The president also praised WHO's role in supporting African countries amid the health crisis.

African Union (AU) Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat said during the event that the continent does its best to fight COVID-19, but much is dependent on international cooperation.

On Friday, WHO said that over 27,000 people are infected with COVID-19 across Africa. South Africa, Egypt, Morocco and Algeria have been hit hardest by the coronavirus on the continent.

