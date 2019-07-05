UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Extremist Crime Rate In Moscow Drops 70% In 2019 - Interior Ministry

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 10:27 PM

Extremist Crime Rate in Moscow Drops 70% in 2019 - Interior Ministry

The number of extremist offenses in Moscow has significantly decreased this year, showing a drop of 70 percent, the head of the Moscow Directorate of the Russian Interior Ministry, Oleg Baranov, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) The number of extremist offenses in Moscow has significantly decreased this year, showing a drop of 70 percent, the head of the Moscow Directorate of the Russian Interior Ministry, Oleg Baranov, said on Friday.

"The number of extremist crimes committed in the city decreased by 70 percent," the Moscow police chief said.

Baranov also noted that the number of detected crimes of terrorist nature, a separate category of crime designated by the ministry, in Moscow fell by 15 percent this year.

According to data from the Prosecutor General's Office, the number of crimes of an extremist nature in Moscow were down by more than 20 percent in 2018 in comparison with the previous year, while the rate in general has been significantly declining since 2015.

Baranov said back in January that detection rates for serious and especially serious crimes in Moscow were at a 10-year high.

Related Topics

Terrorist Police Interior Ministry Moscow Russia January 2015 2018 From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from Sultan bin ..

28 minutes ago

UAE leaders send condolences to King Salman on dea ..

43 minutes ago

US requests emergency IAEA meeting over Iran

19 seconds ago

Punjab Food Authority busts gang selling meat of d ..

21 seconds ago

Tennis: Wimbledon results - 2nd update

22 seconds ago

Libyan Prosecutors Say 2 Russian Nationals Detaine ..

24 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.