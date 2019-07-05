Extremist Crime Rate in Moscow Drops 70% in 2019 - Interior Ministry

The number of extremist offenses in Moscow has significantly decreased this year, showing a drop of 70 percent, the head of the Moscow Directorate of the Russian Interior Ministry, Oleg Baranov, said on Friday

"The number of extremist crimes committed in the city decreased by 70 percent," the Moscow police chief said.

Baranov also noted that the number of detected crimes of terrorist nature, a separate category of crime designated by the ministry, in Moscow fell by 15 percent this year.

According to data from the Prosecutor General's Office, the number of crimes of an extremist nature in Moscow were down by more than 20 percent in 2018 in comparison with the previous year, while the rate in general has been significantly declining since 2015.

Baranov said back in January that detection rates for serious and especially serious crimes in Moscow were at a 10-year high.