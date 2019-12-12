Extremists Damage 20 Cars in Arab Village in Northern Israel - Police

(@FahadShabbir)

Extremists damaged 20 vehicles and sprayed nationalistic graffiti overnight in the Arab village of Manshia Zabda in northern Israel, the Israeli national police said on Thursda

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Extremists damaged 20 vehicles and sprayed nationalistic graffiti overnight in the Arab village of Manshia Zabda in northern Israel, the Israeli national police said on Thursday.

"Police units were called to Manshiyat al Zabda village, where the incident, during which [extremists] damaged 20 cars and sprayed graffiti, took place at night. The police officers and experts are gathering evidence on the crime scene and searching for suspects that fled the scene," the police said in a press release.

On Monday, the police said that a string of vandalism in the predominantly-Arab district of Shuafat in Jerusalem left 160 vehicles damaged. In addition, vandals had smeared walls with nationalist slogans.

Police suspect far-right Israelis who are known to target Arab and Palestinian properties, as well as Christian sites in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. They refer to the attacks as a "tag mehir" (price tag) for alleged crimes against Jews.