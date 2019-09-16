UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Extremists May Try To Disrupt Work Of Syrian Constitutional Committee - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 11:28 PM

Extremists May Try to Disrupt Work of Syrian Constitutional Committee - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not rule out that extremists could try to disrupt the work of the constitutional committee of Syria, but Russia, Turkey and Iran were ready to counter these threats

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin did not rule out that extremists could try to disrupt the work of the constitutional committee of Syria, but Russia, Turkey and Iran were ready to counter these threats.

"Are there any threats here? I have already named them, first, these are possible provocations on the part of extremists who, in my view, will try to disrupt the work of this process. They are not interested in a final settlement, they earn on... war. But our three countries exist also for this - in order to neutralize these threats," Putin said.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Turkish Lira

Recent Stories

Russia in Touch With US, Other States Over JCPOA, ..

40 seconds ago

Putin Says Did Not Discuss Attack on Saudi Refiner ..

42 seconds ago

Russia, Turkey Have Talks on Development of New We ..

44 seconds ago

Afghan leader nixes debate with main rival ahead o ..

45 seconds ago

Syria's Idlib De-Facto Controlled by Al-Qaeda-Affi ..

4 minutes ago

64 prisoners released from Camp Jail

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.