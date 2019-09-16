Extremists May Try to Disrupt Work of Syrian Constitutional Committee - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin did not rule out that extremists could try to disrupt the work of the constitutional committee of Syria , but Russia Turkey and Iran were ready to counter these threats.

"Are there any threats here? I have already named them, first, these are possible provocations on the part of extremists who, in my view, will try to disrupt the work of this process. They are not interested in a final settlement, they earn on... war. But our three countries exist also for this - in order to neutralize these threats," Putin said.