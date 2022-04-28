UrduPoint.com

Exxon Confirms Declaring Force Majeure For Sakhalin-1 Operations In Russia Over Sanctions

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2022 | 11:18 PM

Exxon Confirms Declaring Force Majeure for Sakhalin-1 Operations in Russia Over Sanctions

ExxonMobil confirmed to Sputnik on Thursday that it has declared force majeure for its Sakhalin-1 operations in Russia due to sanctions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) ExxonMobil confirmed to Sputnik on Thursday that it has declared force majeure for its Sakhalin-1 operations in Russia due to sanctions.

"Exxon Neftegas Ltd. has declared force majeure for its Sakhalin-1 operations. Notice was given to the other parties of relevant agreements," ExxonMobil spokesperson Julie King said.

Force majeure was declared due to recent events that hinder, delay or prevent Exxon Neftegas Ltd. from complying with its obligations under the agreements and from conducting operations at the required level of international standards for marine and petroleum industries, she added.

"As a result, Exxon Neftegas Ltd. has curtailed crude oil production," King said.

She also pointed out that ExxonMobil's unit in Russia is fully complying with sanctions.

Related Topics

Russia Oil From

Recent Stories

US Should Ready for Recession After Avoiding Depre ..

US Should Ready for Recession After Avoiding Depression From COVID - Treasury Ch ..

25 seconds ago
 Palestine's freedom a main issue of Islamic world: ..

Palestine's freedom a main issue of Islamic world: Iranian Ambassador

26 seconds ago
 French Foreign Minister Slams Lavrov's Statement o ..

French Foreign Minister Slams Lavrov's Statement on Risk of Nuclear War as 'Exag ..

28 seconds ago
 US Conducting Training for Ukrainians on M113 Armo ..

US Conducting Training for Ukrainians on M113 Armored Personnel Carriers - Offic ..

29 seconds ago
 Democrats to Go After 'Big Oil' in New Gas Price L ..

Democrats to Go After 'Big Oil' in New Gas Price Legislation - House, Senate Lea ..

45 minutes ago
 Renowned and acclaimed martial artist Muhammad Ras ..

Renowned and acclaimed martial artist Muhammad Rashid to train SSU commandos

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.