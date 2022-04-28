Exxon Confirms Declaring Force Majeure for Sakhalin-1 Operations in Russia Over Sanctions

ExxonMobil confirmed to Sputnik on Thursday that it has declared force majeure for its Sakhalin-1 operations in Russia due to sanctions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) ExxonMobil confirmed to Sputnik on Thursday that it has declared force majeure for its Sakhalin-1 operations in Russia due to sanctions.

"Exxon Neftegas Ltd. has declared force majeure for its Sakhalin-1 operations. Notice was given to the other parties of relevant agreements," ExxonMobil spokesperson Julie King said.

Force majeure was declared due to recent events that hinder, delay or prevent Exxon Neftegas Ltd. from complying with its obligations under the agreements and from conducting operations at the required level of international standards for marine and petroleum industries, she added.

"As a result, Exxon Neftegas Ltd. has curtailed crude oil production," King said.

She also pointed out that ExxonMobil's unit in Russia is fully complying with sanctions.