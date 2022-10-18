UrduPoint.com

Exxon Exits Russia After Putin Ends Firm's Interests In Sakhalin-1 Oil Project - Statement

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2022 | 03:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) US oil company ExxonMobil has officially left Russia months after Moscow terminated its interests in the country, which included the Sakhalin-1 project, company spokesperson Meghan Macdonald told Sputnik.

"I can confirm that we have safely exited Russia following the expropriation," Macdonald said on Monday. "With two decrees, the Russian government has unilaterally terminated our interests in Sakhalin-1 and the project has been transferred to a Russian operator."

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on August 5 that specifically bans the sale of foreign shares in strategic Russian companies, primarily in the energy sector, unless authorized by the Russian government.

Exxon owned 30% of shares in the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project. In March, the company announced its intention to withdraw from the project and declared force majeure in April, significantly reducing oil and gas production in the project.

On August 3, ExxonMobil announced that it was planning to transfer its operating activities on the project to another, undisclosed legal entity. Other Sakhalin-1 project's shareholders are Japan's Sodeco with 30%, India's ONGC with 20%, and Russia's Rosneft with 20%.

