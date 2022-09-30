Exxon Mobil Rejects White House Call to Reduce Fuel Exports - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Exxon Mobil has rejected the White House's call to reduce fuel exports, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing a copy of a letter from CEO Darren Woods.

"Continuing current Gulf Coast exports is essential to efficiently rebalance markets -- particularly with diverted Russian supplies," Woods wrote. "Reducing global supply by limiting US exports to build region-specific inventory will only aggravate the global supply shortfall."

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has led to soaring oil prices and an increasing reliance of European countries on US exports.

The Energy Department warned in August that the US east coast region was facing low oil and gas levels and the industry should to do more to ensure an adequate supply there, especially ahead of the peak hurricane season. The administration might otherwise take unspecified emergency regulatory actions.

The Energy Department has privately discussed export restrictions with industry executives, the Journal added, citing unnamed sources.