UrduPoint.com

Exxon Mobil To Sue Russia For Blocking Sakhalin-1 Sale - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2022 | 08:20 PM

Exxon Mobil to Sue Russia for Blocking Sakhalin-1 Sale - Reports

Exxon Mobil plans to sue the Russian government for blocking the sale of its stake in the Sakhalin-1 project, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) Exxon Mobil plans to sue the Russian government for blocking the sale of its stake in the Sakhalin-1 project, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Russia has barred investors from countries it considers unfriendly from selling shares in strategic enterprises through 2022, a ban which can be extended beyond this year. An Exxon spokesperson confirmed that the company recently sent a notice of difference to the Russian government in an attempt to resolve the conflict by a certain deadline, lest it resort to litigation. Exxon plans to transfer its operatorship and sell its 30% stake in the oil and gas project.

Rosneft, the Russian partner in the consortium behind the project, has blamed the conflict on Exxon unilaterally deciding to reduce production, adding that resuming normal levels could set the stage for resolving it.

One of many Western companies that decided to exit Russia over the special operation in Ukraine, Exxon declared force majeure in April and has reduced oil and gas production in the project from 220,000 to 10,000 barrels per day. The Wall Street Journal said it was unclear when the notice of difference was filed, but sources said Exxon did not expect to resolve the matter by the deadline and was preparing to file a lawsuit.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Company Oil Sale April Gas From Government

Recent Stories

Senior FBI Agent Tied to Hunter Biden Probe Resign ..

Senior FBI Agent Tied to Hunter Biden Probe Resigns After Lawmaker's Criticisms ..

1 minute ago
 NEPRA holds consultative session on CTBCM

NEPRA holds consultative session on CTBCM

1 minute ago
 Lahore High Court suspends fuel price adjustment i ..

Lahore High Court suspends fuel price adjustment in electricity bills

1 minute ago
 Supreme Court announces vacancies of Law Clerks

Supreme Court announces vacancies of Law Clerks

1 minute ago
 Imran Khan challenges FIR against him

Imran Khan challenges FIR against him

11 minutes ago
 Rupani foundation hands over relief goods for floo ..

Rupani foundation hands over relief goods for flood affectees to GBDMA

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.