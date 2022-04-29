The exit from Russia's Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project cost ExxonMobil $3.4 billion in the first quarter of 2022, the American company said on Friday, while still posting higher profits for Q1 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) The exit from Russia's Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project cost ExxonMobil $3.4 billion in the first quarter of 2022, the American company said on Friday, while still posting higher profits for Q1 2022.

"First-quarter results included an unfavorable identified item of $3.4 billion associated with our planned exit from Russia Sakhalin-1, or $0.

79 per share assuming dilution," the statement read.

Overall, the company's estimated earnings in the first quarter totaled $5.5 billion, a two-fold increase from the same period in 2021.

On Thursday, ExxonMobil confirmed to Sputnik that it has declared force majeure for its Sakhalin-1 operations in Russia due to sanctions. As a result of the force majeure, Exxon Neftegas Ltd. has curtailed crude oil production.