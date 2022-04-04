UrduPoint.com

ExxonMobil Halts Construction Of LNG Production Plant In Russia - Khabarovsk Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2022 | 08:28 PM

ExxonMobil Halts Construction of LNG Production Plant in Russia - Khabarovsk Governor

The US energy company ExxonMobil has halted the construction of Russia's Far East plant for the production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) during the country's special military operation in Ukraine, Khabarovsk Governor Mikhail Degtyarev said on Monday

KHABAROVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) The US energy company ExxonMobil has halted the construction of Russia's Far East plant for the production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) during the country's special military operation in Ukraine, Khabarovsk Governor Mikhail Degtyarev said on Monday.

"The project that Americans announced - Exxon - in the port of De-Kastri with a pipe from Sakhalin, it has been halted, until their separate decisions. Why this is has been done, it strikes me that this is like shooting yourself in the foot. There is gas, there is a coast, there is a labor force, there are investments, money, but they go and stop the project for political reasons," Degtyarev told the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station.

The governor noted that before the beginning of Russia's special operation in Ukraine, ExxonMobil representatives had expressed their readiness to go ahead with the project and had begun preparatory work.

In early March, the US company decided to suspend new investments in Russia and to withdraw from the Sakhalin-1 project over the Ukrainian crisis. In the project, a 30% share belongs to ExxonMobil, 20% to Russia's Rosneft, 30% to Japan's Sodeco, and 20% to India's ONGC.

On Monday, ExxonMobil said that it expected a possible depreciation of book value of assets worth $4 billion due to its withdrawal from the Sakhalin-1 project.

In 2019, shareholders of the Sakhalin-1 project decided to build a plant with a capacity of 6.2 million tonnes per year in the settlement of De-Kastri in Khabarovsk in Russia's Far East. The Russian Energy Ministry estimated the plant's cost at $4.2 billion. According to a long-term program for the development of LNG production in Russia, the project's capacity could have reached 10 million tonnes, given the resources of the Veninsky block of Rosneft's deposits, with gas reserves of 578 billion cubic meters.

Related Topics

India Governor Ukraine Russia Company Khabarovsk Japan Money March Gas 2019 From Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

DC for maximum relief to masses in Ramazan

DC for maximum relief to masses in Ramazan

5 minutes ago
 ITP continues crackdown against violators, amateur ..

ITP continues crackdown against violators, amateur drivers

5 minutes ago
 Chinese Foreign Minister Says Beijing Not Pursuing ..

Chinese Foreign Minister Says Beijing Not Pursuing Interests in Ukrainian Confli ..

8 minutes ago
 War or no war, Ukrainian families board train home ..

War or no war, Ukrainian families board train home

8 minutes ago
 KP Govt notifies multi-member Qur'aan Board

KP Govt notifies multi-member Qur'aan Board

8 minutes ago
 Pentagon Chief Now Speaking With Ukraine's Defense ..

Pentagon Chief Now Speaking With Ukraine's Defense Minister - Defense Official

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.