Open Menu

ExxonMobil Profits Fall On Lower Crude Prices, Touts Fossil Fuel Deal

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2023 | 05:40 PM

ExxonMobil profits fall on lower crude prices, touts fossil fuel deal

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) ExxonMobil reported lower profits Friday compared with the year-ago blowout quarter as the oil giant touted recent acquisitions it said balance economic and environmental priorities.

The petroleum giant reported third-quarter profits of $9.1 billion, less than half the level in the 2022 period of booming commodity prices. Revenues fell 19 percent to $90.8 billion.

The lower profits reflected an ebbing in commodity prices compared with the year-ago period, when Russia's invasion of Ukraine lifted oil and natural gas prices.

But ExxonMobil scored higher oil and natural gas volumes compared with the second quarter and said that 2023 capital and exploration spending would be "at the top end" of its forecast "as the company pursues value accretive opportunities," according to its earnings press release.

"We delivered another quarter of strong operational performance, earnings and cash flows, adding nearly 80,000 net oil-equivalent barrels per day to support global supply," said Chief Executive Darren Woods.

ExxonMobil, like rival Chevron, has been criticized by environmentalists for mega-deals announced in recent weeks to buy smaller petroleum producers in a big bet on the staying power of fossil fuels in spite of worries about climate change.

In its press release, ExxonMobil characterized its approach as a balanced strategy, noting the company has also announced a $4.9 billion takeover of Denbury Inc. as a bet on carbon capture and sequestration, which the company has touted as a climate solution.

ExxonMobil said its $60 billion takeover of Pioneer Natural Resources would boost petroleum output and "accelerate Pioneer's path to net zero" emissions.

"The two transactions we've announced further underscore our ongoing commitment to the 'and' equation by continuing to meet the world's needs for energy and essential products while reducing emissions," Woods said.

"Pioneer will help us grow supply to meet the world's energy needs with lower carbon intensity while Denbury improves our competitive position to economically reduce emissions in hard-to-decarbonize industries."

Shares of ExxonMobil rose 0.2 percent in pre-market trading.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Company Oil Buy Gas Top Billion

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

2 hours ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

5 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

6 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

6 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

8 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

9 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

10 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

10 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

10 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

11 hours ago

More Stories From World