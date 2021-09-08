UrduPoint.com

Eyes On Turnout As Moroccans Elect New Parliament

Wed 08th September 2021

Eyes on turnout as Moroccans elect new parliament

Moroccans were voting Wednesday in parliamentary and local elections that will decide the fate of Islamists who have governed the kingdom since the Arab Spring uprisings

Rabat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Moroccans were voting Wednesday in parliamentary and local elections that will decide the fate of Islamists who have governed the kingdom since the Arab Spring uprisings.

The vote comes as the tourism-dependent economy is making a patchy recovery from a pandemic-induced seven percent contraction last year, and enthusiasm is limited in a country where the monarchy retains key decision-making power.

"Everyone to the ballot boxes!" urged local daily newspaper the Economist, noting that turnout represented the "real stakes in today's polls" after only 43 percent of eligible voters cast ballots five years ago.

The interior ministry said in a statement that participation reached 12 percent by midday, two points higher than in 2016.

"Voters' support has been remarkable since this morning; it may show that turnout will be respectable, and that's very important," said Prime Minister Saad-Eddine El Othmani of the Islamist Justice and Development Party (PJD).

King Mohammed VI will name a prime minister from the party that leads the parliamentary poll to govern the nation of 36 million for the next five years.

"Today is an important day for Morocco. I am voting because it is my duty," voter Abdallah Jawad Slaoui said in a polling station in the economic capital Casablanca.

Polling stations are due to close at 7:00 pm (1800 GMT), with preliminary results expected in the evening.

Eighteen million voters are on the electoral roll, and citizens will vote for 395 national lawmakers, alongside more than 31,000 local and regional officials.

