Eyewitness At Scene Of Glasgow Knife Attack Says Police Were Panicked During Fast Response

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 01:35 AM

Eyewitness at Scene of Glasgow Knife Attack Says Police Were Panicked During Fast Response

Law enforcement officers in the Scottish city of Glasgow looked panicked during their rapid response to a knife attack on Friday that reportedly left three people dead, Cameron Whyte, an eyewitness at the scene, told Sputnik

EDINBURGH (United Kingdom) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Law enforcement officers in the Scottish city of Glasgow looked panicked during their rapid response to a knife attack on Friday that reportedly left three people dead, Cameron Whyte, an eyewitness at the scene, told Sputnik.

"There was a very, very fast response but the police that were trying to cordon off the area did seem a little bit flailed and a bit panicked but that was probably just their natural reaction, as most humans do in a situation that's pretty tense. They've got a job to do, they're going to do it quickly, and yeah, it looked like they were doing their best to keep up with that pressure," Whyte said to a Sputnik correspondent.

The onlooker added that the emergency services were able to mobilize a rapid and sizable response to the incident.

"I just saw pretty much just all the emergency units that included about between two to five ambulances and probably 15 to 20 police vans and vehicles just coming and going and locking off the whole area," Whyte remarked.

Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson confirmed on Friday afternoon that the assailant was shot dead by armed police. Six people, including a police officer, are currently in hospital receiving treatment, Johnson added.

The United Kingdom's BBC broadcaster has reported that three people are believed to have died in the incident.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Twitter that he was "deeply saddened" to hear of the "terrible incident" in the Scottish city.

Friday's incident follows in the wake of a deadly knife attack in the English city of Reading that left three people dead. The suspect, who was arrested at the scene, was later named as Khairi Saadallah, a Libyan refugee.

