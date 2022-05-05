Eyewitness Says Ukrainian 'Militants' Opened Fire at Refugees in Kharkhiv Region

VOVCHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) An eyewitness told Sputnik on Wednesday that Ukrainian "militants" have opened fire at a convoy of refugees en route from Vovchansk to Kharkhiv, adding that there are casualties following the incident.

According to the eyewitness, the incident happened near the Staryi Saltov village when refugees left the Russia-controlled territory.

"My grandmother died in front of my eyes, my friend died - a direct hit through the windshield in the head," he said, adding that shots were fired from the area where the Ukrainian checkpoint is located.