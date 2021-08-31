Eyewitnesses Claim US Troops Shot Civilians After Kabul Airport Bombings - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) US soldiers reportedly shot Afghan civilians in the chaotic aftermath of the suicide bombings near the Kabul airport, eyewitnesses told the RT broadcaster.

On Thursday, several explosions hit Kabul airport and its outskirts, killing over 150 people, including 13 American troops. The Islamic State-Khorasan terror group (banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attacks.

"We saw that they were shooting people in the stomach and in the head from all sides, not just into the air," one witness said, adding that "mostly Americans were shooting."

According to another eyewitness, when the suicide vest of the IS attacker went off, people ran in all directions resulting in what he described as "absolute pandemonium.

"

"That is when American troops, according to the witnesses, began firing into the crowds. They began shooting indiscriminately [fearing more suicide bombers in the crowd]," the witness noted.

Washington has admitted its security services' failure to thwart the terrorist attacks amid a chaotic US evacuation from Afghanistan. The White House confirmed that President Joe Biden gave the US military all the authority needed to carry out attacks against ISIS-K without congressional approval.