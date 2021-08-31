UrduPoint.com

Eyewitnesses Claim US Troops Shot Civilians After Kabul Airport Bombings - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 12:10 AM

Eyewitnesses Claim US Troops Shot Civilians After Kabul Airport Bombings - Reports

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) US soldiers reportedly shot Afghan civilians in the chaotic aftermath of the suicide bombings near the Kabul airport, eyewitnesses told the RT broadcaster.

On Thursday, several explosions hit Kabul airport and its outskirts, killing over 150 people, including 13 American troops. The Islamic State-Khorasan terror group (banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attacks.

"We saw that they were shooting people in the stomach and in the head from all sides, not just into the air," one witness said, adding that "mostly Americans were shooting."

According to another eyewitness, when the suicide vest of the IS attacker went off, people ran in all directions resulting in what he described as "absolute pandemonium.

"

"That is when American troops, according to the witnesses, began firing into the crowds. They began shooting indiscriminately [fearing more suicide bombers in the crowd]," the witness noted.

Washington has admitted its security services' failure to thwart the terrorist attacks amid a chaotic US evacuation from Afghanistan. The White House confirmed that President Joe Biden gave the US military all the authority needed to carry out attacks against ISIS-K without congressional approval.

Related Topics

Firing Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Russia White House Suicide All From Airport

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s conducive ecosystem provides well-infor ..

UAE&#039;s conducive ecosystem provides well-informed perspectives &#039;disrupt ..

30 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Uzbekistan discuss ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Uzbekistan discuss growing ties

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns Houthi&#039;s strike of Al Anad Air B ..

UAE condemns Houthi&#039;s strike of Al Anad Air Base in Yemeni Lahij Governorat ..

1 hour ago
 MoFAIC holds farewell ceremony for Ambassadors of ..

MoFAIC holds farewell ceremony for Ambassadors of Mali, Spain

1 hour ago
 UAE welcomes travelers coming from Oman via land c ..

UAE welcomes travelers coming from Oman via land crossings

3 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Indian Premier ..

Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Indian Premier on consolidating bilateral rel ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.