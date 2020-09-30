Eyewitnesses Report Casualties In Explosion In Khost City In Afghanistan
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 07:18 PM
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) An explosion rocked Mujahid Square in the city of Khost in the east of Afghanistan on Wednesday, with witnesses reporting some casualties.
The explosion occurred at 4:40 p.m. local time (13:40 GMT).