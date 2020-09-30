UrduPoint.com
Eyewitnesses Report Casualties In Explosion In Khost City In Afghanistan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 07:18 PM

Eyewitnesses Report Casualties in Explosion in Khost City in Afghanistan

An explosion rocked Mujahid Square in the city of Khost in the east of Afghanistan on Wednesday, with witnesses reporting some casualties

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) An explosion rocked Mujahid Square in the city of Khost in the east of Afghanistan on Wednesday, with witnesses reporting some casualties.

The explosion occurred at 4:40 p.m. local time (13:40 GMT).

