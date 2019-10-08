UrduPoint.com
F-16 Fighter Jet That Crashed In Germany Belongs To US Air Force - Spangdahlem Air Base

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 08:59 PM

F-16 Fighter Jet That Crashed in Germany Belongs to US Air Force - Spangdahlem Air Base

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) An F-16 fighter jet that crashed on Tuesday near the town of Zemmer in western Germany belonged to the US Air Force, the US pilot ejected with minor injuries, officials at Spangdahlem Air Base said in a statement.

According to the statement, the warplane was assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron, 52nd Fighter Wing, at Spangdahlem.

"The pilot ejected safely and has been recovered with minor injuries," the statement said, adding that the aircraft was flying a routine training mission.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

