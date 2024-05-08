Open Menu

F-16 Jet Crashes In Singapore

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2024 | 01:10 PM

F-16 jet crashes in Singapore

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) An F-16 jet crashed in Singapore on Wednesday, an official statement said.

Republic of Singapore Air Force F-16 “experienced an issue during take-off” and crashed thereafter within Tengah Air Base, Singapore’s Defense Ministry said.

The pilot “successfully” ejected and is “conscious and able to walk,” it added.

He is receiving medical attention.

An investigation into the crash has been launched.

