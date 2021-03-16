UrduPoint.com
F-22 Raptor Fighter Jet Experienced 'In-Flight Emergency' - US Air Force

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) A US F-22 fighter jet experienced an in-flight emergency but landed safely at a base in Florida, the Air Force said in a statement.

"The F-22 experienced an in-flight emergency," the Air Force said via Twitter on Monday.

The statement said the aircraft landed safely, fire crews responded immediately and the pilot, who was the only one on board, was taken to be medically evaluated.

An investigation into the circumstances of the incident is underway, the statement said.

