F-35 Aircraft Add Firepower To US Red Flag Alaska Exercise - Pentagon

Wed 19th August 2020 | 03:20 AM

F-35 Aircraft Add Firepower to US Red Flag Alaska Exercise - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) US fifth generation F-35 aircraft added muscle to the just completed two-week Red Flag Alaska exercise, providing a realistic simulation of future aerial combat, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"One of the main ways we are going to challenge the fifth-generation is to utilize fifth-generation platforms to augment our forces and show the participants a fifth-generation threat," the 18th Aggressor Squadron (ARGS) commander Lt. Col. Randolph Kinsey said in the release on Tuesday.

The F-35 jets were introduced to Red Flag Alaska exercise for the first time, with F-16 jets serving as the "bad guys" against F-35s on the "home team," the release said.

The lineup also included B-1B Lancer and KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, the release added.

