F-35 Jet Cannot Fly Near Lightning Due to Issue With Inert Gas System - Lockheed Martin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) The F-35 Joint Program Office (JPO) has recommended that the F-35A variant of the aircraft be restricted from flying near lightning or thunderstorms because of an issue found with the inert gas generation system that protects the jet's fuel tanks from exploding, Lockheed Martin said in a statement.

"During routine depot maintenance at Ogden Air Logistics Complex, it was discovered an F-35A had damage to a tube in the Onboard Inert Gas Generation System (OBIGGS)... As a safety precaution, the JPO recommended to unit commanders that they implement a lightning flight restriction for the F-35A, which restricts flying within 25 miles of lightning or thunderstorms," the statement said on Wednesday.

Lockheed Martin has delayed the delivery of F-35 aircraft while the company verifies that the onboard inert gas generation system is properly installed during production.

In June 2019, the Defense Department Inspector General estimated that the Pentagon had spent more than $300 million on additional labor costs between 2015 and 2018 as a result of Lockheed Martin's failure to provide F-35 spare parts with logs and that the Defense Department would continue to pay $55 million a year if those issues were not resolved, the release noted.

In March 2020, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) reported that, at one location, F-35 maintenance personnel warned that during a six-month period in 2019, they experienced up to 400 issues per week of inaccurate or missing electronic logs.