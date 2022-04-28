UrduPoint.com

F-35 Program Still Plagued By Many Major Problems - US House Armed Services Chair

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2022 | 04:00 AM

F-35 Program Still Plagued By Many Major Problems - US House Armed Services Chair

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) The $1.7 trillion F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program remains mired in resolved probl;ems with all US armed services many years behind schedule in deploying their planned operating capabilities and even testing and evaluation at least five years late, House Armed Services Committee (HASC) Chair Donald Norcross said.

"All services declared their original (F-35) initial operating capability status many years later than planned," Norcross said on Wednesday. "System Design and Development was completed years later than planned and the program has yet to finish Initial Operational Test and Evaluation activities, which is now on track to be nearly 5 years late."

Norcross said the F-35's Tech Refresh 3 (TR-3) program is designed to provide a new core processor, radar upgrade and cockpit display to modernize the aircraft but TR-3 too now faces additional major delays and unresolved problems too.

TR-3 and Block 4 development and fielding has slipped later than planned, and TR-3, which was just re-baselined last summer, is not meeting its new schedule and has overrun its estimated cost by nearly $550 million, he said.

"We have an existing F-35 propulsion system that was not designed to meet the power and thermal management specifications required to adequately support Block 4 capabilities, nor is the engine currently meeting the mission capability, cost, and maintenance enterprise metrics the services can afford and need long-term," Norcross said.

The full transition of the F-35 jet's old and much troubled ALIS logistical support program to the new ODIN maintenance system was promised by the F-35 program leadership to be fully fielded in December 2022 but that is now not occurring either, Norcross added.

