F1 design guru Newey to join Aston Martin

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Formula One design guru Adrian Newey will join Aston Martin from Red Bull, the British-based team confirmed on Tuesday.

The widely expected appointment of the 65-year-old Briton was announced at Aston Martin's Silverstone base by team owner Lawrence Stroll.

Newey, who will start his new job in March 2025, joins as managing technical partner and will also become a shareholder.

"I am thrilled to be joining Aston Martin," said Newey. "I have been hugely inspired and impressed by the passion and commitment that Lawrence brings to everything he is involved with."

Newey will work with the team's drivers, Stroll's 25-year-old son, Lance, and two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, 43.