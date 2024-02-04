F1 Driver Hamilton Excited To 'fulfill Childhood Dream' With Move To Ferrari
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Lewis Hamilton said Saturday he is excited to fulfill a childhood dream when he moves to Ferrari in 2025.
"I feel incredibly fortunate, after achieving things with Mercedes that I could only have dreamed of as a kid, that I now have the chance to fulfil another childhood dream. Driving in Ferrari red," Hamilton wrote on X.
The British driver said Mercedes has been a huge part of his life since he was 13, so the decision has been the hardest he have had to make.
"Together we have won titles, broken records and become the most successful Driver-Team partnership in F1 history. And of course I cannot forget Niki who was a huge supporter and who I still miss everyday," he said.
Hamilton said he is excited for the opportunity to fulfill his dream of driving for Ferrari.
"I’m excited to see what I can bring to this new opportunity and what we can do together,” he said. "I must also share my huge appreciation to the whole of the Mercedes-Benz board and everyone at the company in Germany and around the world for supporting me over these 26 years.”
Hamilton, 39, has raced for the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team since the 2013 season, winning six of his seven Formula titles.
He last clinched the F1 world title in 2020.
Ferrari confirmed Thursday that Lewis Hamilton would join the Italian racing team in 2025, on a multi-year contract.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor
Police finalizes security plan for election
Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan
PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad
CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan
More Stories From World
-
State councilor urges high-quality work for women, children18 minutes ago
-
Airlines learn patience in constrained Airbus-Boeing duopoly27 minutes ago
-
Jazan Border Guards thwart smuggling 125 Kg of Khat27 minutes ago
-
Key nominees for the 2024 Grammy Awards27 minutes ago
-
Biden: Return of power-sharing N.Ireland government an 'important step'27 minutes ago
-
Chile wildfires kill at least 51 in 'unprecedented catastrophe'27 minutes ago
-
Beijing Olympic Museum reopens to public after renovations27 minutes ago
-
Cricket: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka Test scoreboard27 minutes ago
-
Williamson, Ravindra centuries punish depleted South Africa27 minutes ago
-
Parisians called to vote on SUV parking surcharge27 minutes ago
-
In first, South Korean Navy chief visits US submarine base28 minutes ago
-
Namibian President Hage Geingob dies at 8228 minutes ago