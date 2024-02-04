Open Menu

F1 Driver Hamilton Excited To 'fulfill Childhood Dream' With Move To Ferrari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2024 | 12:10 PM

F1 driver Hamilton excited to 'fulfill childhood dream' with move to Ferrari

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Lewis Hamilton said Saturday he is excited to fulfill a childhood dream when he moves to Ferrari in 2025.

"I feel incredibly fortunate, after achieving things with Mercedes that I could only have dreamed of as a kid, that I now have the chance to fulfil another childhood dream. Driving in Ferrari red," Hamilton wrote on X.

The British driver said Mercedes has been a huge part of his life since he was 13, so the decision has been the hardest he have had to make.

"Together we have won titles, broken records and become the most successful Driver-Team partnership in F1 history. And of course I cannot forget Niki who was a huge supporter and who I still miss everyday," he said.

Hamilton said he is excited for the opportunity to fulfill his dream of driving for Ferrari.

"I’m excited to see what I can bring to this new opportunity and what we can do together,” he said. "I must also share my huge appreciation to the whole of the Mercedes-Benz board and everyone at the company in Germany and around the world for supporting me over these 26 years.”

Hamilton, 39, has raced for the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team since the 2013 season, winning six of his seven Formula titles.

He last clinched the F1 world title in 2020.

Ferrari confirmed Thursday that Lewis Hamilton would join the Italian racing team in 2025, on a multi-year contract.

Related Topics

World Company Driver Germany Mercedes Hamilton 2020 Ferrari Share

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

3 hours ago
 JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

13 hours ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

13 hours ago
 Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

12 hours ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

12 hours ago
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on t ..

Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test

12 hours ago
 Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governo ..

Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor

12 hours ago
 Police finalizes security plan for election

Police finalizes security plan for election

12 hours ago
 Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

12 hours ago
 PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderaba ..

PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad

12 hours ago
 CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pa ..

CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan

12 hours ago

More Stories From World