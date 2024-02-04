F1 driver Hamilton excited to 'fulfill childhood dream' with move to Ferrari

(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Lewis Hamilton said Saturday he is excited to fulfill a childhood dream when he moves to Ferrari in 2025.

"I feel incredibly fortunate, after achieving things with Mercedes that I could only have dreamed of as a kid, that I now have the chance to fulfil another childhood dream. Driving in Ferrari red," Hamilton wrote on X.

The British driver said Mercedes has been a huge part of his life since he was 13, so the decision has been the hardest he have had to make.

"Together we have won titles, broken records and become the most successful Driver-Team partnership in F1 history. And of course I cannot forget Niki who was a huge supporter and who I still miss everyday," he said.

Hamilton said he is excited for the opportunity to fulfill his dream of driving for Ferrari.

"I’m excited to see what I can bring to this new opportunity and what we can do together,” he said. "I must also share my huge appreciation to the whole of the Mercedes-Benz board and everyone at the company in Germany and around the world for supporting me over these 26 years.”

Hamilton, 39, has raced for the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team since the 2013 season, winning six of his seven Formula titles.

He last clinched the F1 world title in 2020.

Ferrari confirmed Thursday that Lewis Hamilton would join the Italian racing team in 2025, on a multi-year contract.