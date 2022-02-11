F1 Fighter Jet Crashes During Training Mission in Arizona, Pilot Safe - US Air Force

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) A US F1 fighter jet crashed during a training exercise near Phoenix, Arizona, and the pilot safely ejected during the incident, the Air Force said.

"At approximately 11:11am today, during a routine training mission, a contracted Mirage F1 fighter aircraft operating out of Luke Air Force Base crashed 15 miles northwest of the base in an unpopulated area," the Air Force said in a press release on Thursday.

The pilot was able to safely eject and suffered only minor injuries, the release said.

The cause of the incident is under investigation, the release added.