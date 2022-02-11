UrduPoint.com

F1 Fighter Jet Crashes During Training Mission In Arizona, Pilot Safe - US Air Force

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2022 | 03:10 AM

F1 Fighter Jet Crashes During Training Mission in Arizona, Pilot Safe - US Air Force

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) A US F1 fighter jet crashed during a training exercise near Phoenix, Arizona, and the pilot safely ejected during the incident, the Air Force said.

"At approximately 11:11am today, during a routine training mission, a contracted Mirage F1 fighter aircraft operating out of Luke Air Force Base crashed 15 miles northwest of the base in an unpopulated area," the Air Force said in a press release on Thursday.

The pilot was able to safely eject and suffered only minor injuries, the release said.

The cause of the incident is under investigation, the release added.

Related Topics

Phoenix

Recent Stories

Brussels Head Says Ready to Block Attempts of Bloc ..

Brussels Head Says Ready to Block Attempts of Blocking Region by Freedom Convoy ..

3 hours ago
 Macron calls for 14 new reactors in nuclear 'renai ..

Macron calls for 14 new reactors in nuclear 'renaissance'

3 hours ago
 Review Committee checking performance of ministrie ..

Review Committee checking performance of ministries: Arbab

3 hours ago
 UK Parliament Approves Tougher Sanctions Regime Ag ..

UK Parliament Approves Tougher Sanctions Regime Against Russia

3 hours ago
 Lawmakers Ask Biden to Ensure First Black Woman on ..

Lawmakers Ask Biden to Ensure First Black Woman on Supreme Court Has Civil Right ..

3 hours ago
 Qadri proposes to mark 'Int'l Hijab Day' on March ..

Qadri proposes to mark 'Int'l Hijab Day' on March 8

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>