F35 Fifth Gen. Fighter Jet Crashes in US State of Utah - US Air Force

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) An F-35A fifth-generation fighter jet crashed in the US state of Utah at Hill Air Force Base near Salt Lake City, the United States Air Force said.

"At approximately 6:15 p.m. (local time, 00:15 GMT on Thursday) an F-35 A Lightning II crashed at the north end of Hill Air Force Base runway.

On and off base emergency crews responded immediately," the 388th Fighter Wing said on Twitter.

The military added that the pilot ejected and was taken to a local medical center for observation.

"The cause of the crash is unknown and will be investigated. More information will be provided as it becomes available," the military said.

The Wing urged eyewitnesses who saw or found anything that may be related to the crash to contact the military and called on citizens to avoid the area of South Weber Drive.