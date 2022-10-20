UrduPoint.com

F35 Fifth Gen. Fighter Jet Crashes In US State Of Utah - US Air Force

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2022 | 07:20 AM

F35 Fifth Gen. Fighter Jet Crashes in US State of Utah - US Air Force

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) An F-35A fifth-generation fighter jet crashed in the US state of Utah at Hill Air Force Base near Salt Lake City, the United States Air Force said.

"At approximately 6:15 p.m. (local time, 00:15 GMT on Thursday) an F-35 A Lightning II crashed at the north end of Hill Air Force Base runway.

On and off base emergency crews responded immediately," the 388th Fighter Wing said on Twitter.

The military added that the pilot ejected and was taken to a local medical center for observation.

"The cause of the crash is unknown and will be investigated. More information will be provided as it becomes available," the military said.

The Wing urged eyewitnesses who saw or found anything that may be related to the crash to contact the military and called on citizens to avoid the area of South Weber Drive.

Related Topics

Twitter Salt Lake City United States May P

Recent Stories

Macron Proposes Appointing Former Prime Minister C ..

Macron Proposes Appointing Former Prime Minister Castex as Parisian Transport Ch ..

7 hours ago
 Protests Against NATO Nuclear Drills Held Near Blo ..

Protests Against NATO Nuclear Drills Held Near Bloc's HQ in Brussels

7 hours ago
 US Charges Krasnoyarsk Governor's Son With Sanctio ..

US Charges Krasnoyarsk Governor's Son With Sanctions Evasion, Seeks Extradition ..

7 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

7 hours ago
 PGA boosts 2023 purses for four events in LIV-figh ..

PGA boosts 2023 purses for four events in LIV-fight revamp

7 hours ago
 Tunisian bakers strike over unpaid subsidies

Tunisian bakers strike over unpaid subsidies

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.