UrduPoint.com

FAA Confirms 4 Killed In Cessna Crash That Shocked Washington With Sonic Boom

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2023 | 11:28 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed on Monday that four people were killed in the Cessna Citation aircraft crash over Washington this weekend, an accident that caused a security scare due to a sonic boom generated by an F-16 intercept.

In its accident and incident notification report, the FAA said there are four fatalities, including one crew member.

The aircraft crashed under unknown circumstances in Waynesboro, Virginia, the report added.

On Sunday, the FAA told Sputnik after multiple media reports of loud explosion-like sounds in Washington that a Cessna Citation aircraft crashed in Virginia. The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) explained that a sonic boom in the Washington DC area and its surroundings was caused by a F-16 fighter jet that intercepted the unresponsive Cessna 560 Citation V aircraft over Washington before the latter crashed.

