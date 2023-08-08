FAA Issues Ground Stops at Numerous US Airports Due to Severe Weather

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued ground stops at numerous airports in the country on Monday as severe thunderstorms are expected to hit the eastern part of the country.

"The FAA is re-routing aircraft around the storms heading to the East Coast as much as possible," the agency said on Twitter.

Flight operations would "likely" be paused in major airports, including New York City, Washington, DC, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and other cities, it added.

FlightAware.com web tracker informed that almost 5,200 flights within the US are currently delayed, and more than 1,200 were canceled. There were over 230 delays and almost 180 cancellations in three Washington, DC area airports, while in New York City, these numbers are 321 and 183, it added.

US National Weather Service issued a tornado watch and severe thunderstorms warning for most of the US East Coast.