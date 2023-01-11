FAA Orders Pause to All US Domestic Departures Until 9 a.m. ET After NOTAM Fails

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time (14:00 GMT) following the failure of the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM), according to a statement.

"The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage. The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information," the statement said.