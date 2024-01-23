Open Menu

FAA Recommends Inspections For More Boeing Models

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2024 | 08:40 AM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The US Federal Aviation Administration has recommended that airlines inspect door plugs on Boeing 737-900ER jets after a blowout on another type of aircraft with a similar mid-cabin exit earlier this month.

The move comes as regulators heighten scrutiny on Boeing following a scare on an Alaska Airlines plane this month when a panel came off mid-flight and forced an emergency landing.

While there were no fatalities or serious injuries in the January 5 incident, US regulators grounded 171 jets from the 737 MAX 9 fleet with the same configuration as the plane involved in the case.

The aviation regulator said in a statement late Sunday that operators "are encouraged to conduct a visual inspection to ensure the door plug is restrained from any movements" when it comes to the 737-900ER as well.

Boeing's 737-900ER model is an older generation than the MAX family, but according to the FAA it has an "identical door plug design."

"As part of their Safety Management Systems, some operators have conducted additional inspections on the 737-900ER mid-exit door plugs and have noted findings with bolts during the maintenance inspections," the FAA said.

The latest recommendation is for "an added layer of safety," the FAA added.

