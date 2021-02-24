FAA Requires Inspections of Some Pratt & Whitney PW4000 Aircraft Engines After Failure

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered inspections of some Pratt & Whitney PW4000 aircraft engines after a failure on Saturday's United Airlines flight.

"The FAA issued an Emergency Airworthiness Directive (AD) (PDF) tonight that requires U.S.

operators of airplanes equipped with certain Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines to inspect these engines before further flight," the FAA said in a statement on its website.

"The FAA is taking this action as the result of a fan-blade failure that occurred Saturday on a Boeing 777-200 that had just departed from Denver International Airport. Although the aircraft landed safely, the failure resulted in damage to the engine, an in-flight engine fire, and damage to the airplane," it said.