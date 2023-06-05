FAA Says Cessna Business Jet Crashed in Virginia After Reports of Loud Explosion

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement to Sputnik after multiple media reports of a loud explosion-like sounds in the Washington DC area and it's surroundings that a Cessna Citation crashed in Virginia and that the agency will conduct its probe into the incident.

"A Cessna Citation crashed into mountainous terrain in a sparsely populated area of southwest Virginia around 3 p.m. local time on June 4," the statement said, adding that the provided information is preliminary and may change.

The FAA noted in the statement that the aircraft took off from Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Elizabethton, Tennessee, and was bound for Long Island MacArthur Airport in New York.

"The FAA and NTSB will investigate," it added. "The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and provide all further updates."