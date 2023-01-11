FAA Says US Flight Ground Stop Lifted After NOTAM System Failure

US air traffic operations are returning to normal, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said after an outage of the NOTAM system caused flight disruptions nationwide on Wednesday

"Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the U.

S. following an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety info to flight crews. The ground stop has been lifted. We continue to look into the cause of the initial problem," the statement said.