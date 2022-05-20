UrduPoint.com

Faberge Items Returned To Russia From London Exhibition - Culture Minister

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2022 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) Items that were displayed at the London exhibition, dubbed "Faberge in London: Romance to Revolution," have returned to Russia, Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova said on Friday.

A number of Russian cultural institutions, including the Moscow Kremlin Museums and the State Hermitage Museum, have provided Faberge exhibits for the London exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum.

The exhibition opened in November and ended on May 8.

"Fourteen Faberge items returned from an exhibition dedicated to the work of the great Russian goldsmith, Carl Faberge, which was held at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London," Lyubimova wrote on Telegram.

Moscow Russia Victoria London May November From

More Stories From World

