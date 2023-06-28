F.A.C.C.T. Says Its Employee Detained in Kazakhstan Due to US Extradition Request

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Nikita Kislitsin, en employee of cyber firm F.A.C.C.T, has been detained in Kazakhstan to examine the grounds for extradition at the request of the United States, the company, previously known in Russia as Group-IB, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the company said that Kislitsin was detained in Kazakhstan on June 22.

"At the moment, Nikita Kislitsin is under temporary detention pending investigation of the grounds for extradition arrest at the request of the United States," F.A.C.C.T. said.