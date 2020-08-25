Face Covering May Be Required in England Schools - UK Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that the government would alter the current guidance saying pupils and staff are not required to wear masks while in schools in England if medical experts change their advice.

"On the issue of whether or not to wear masks in some contexts � you know, we'll look at the changing medical evidence as we go on. If we need to change the advice then of course we will," Johnson told reporters during a visit to the English county of Devon.

The prime minister, who is desperately trying to persuade parents to send their children back to classes in September, stressed, however, that "it is absolutely crucial" that people understand that "all our scientific advisers have said schools are safe".

The Association of School and College Leaders has urged the government to assess whether face masks should be worn in schools after the government of Scotland announced on Tuesday that secondary school pupils will have to wear face coverings in corridors, communal areas and school buses from next Monday, and Wales said it is reviewing the guidance.

According to the World Health Organization, children over the age of 12 should wear masks because evidence suggests teenagers can infect others in the same way as adults.