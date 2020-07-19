MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) Wearing masks in public will be made necessary in the Australian city of Melbourne as 363 new cases were registered in the state of Victoria, State Premier Daniel Andrews said on Sunday.

Speaking in a televised address broadcast by Australian outlet ABC, Andrews said that mandatory wearing of masks will go into effect late on Wednesday.

"If you are out of your home for one of the four permitted reasons, then you need to be wearing a mask ... or a face coverings," Andrews said.

Those not seen wearing a mask in public will be subject to a fine of up to 200 Australian Dollars ($140), the premier said.

The 363 new cases take the number of active cases in the state to 2,837 active cases, 130 of whom are in hospital.

Australia was hailed as one of the success stories in combating the pandemic, as the spread of COVID-19 was slowed to the single digits in early June. Daily new cases began to climb up as restrictions were lifted in late June, however, with Friday's nationwide tally coming in at 425 new cases, most of them in Victoria.

The cumulative number of cases in the country currently stands 11,441, including 2,703 active cases and 118 deaths. A total of 39 of those infections recorded over the past wee were acquired abroad and 1,310 were acquired locally.