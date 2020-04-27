Face Masks to Become Mandatory in Some Public Places in Mexico - Mexico City Mayor

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The wearing of face masks will be made mandatory in some public places in Mexico starting from Monday, Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum announced amid the spread of COVID-19.

"The general recommendation for the entire population is to use medical masks in public places starting from tomorrow. It will be mandatory in some places," Sheinbaum said at a Sunday press conference broadcast on Twitter.

The mayor did not specify in which public places face masks would be mandatory but recommended that people wear them everywhere outside of their homes, not just on public transport.

Starting from April 23, people in Mexico are not allowed to use private means of transportation once a week and 20 percent of subway and bus stations are closed.

Jose Luis Alomia, the director general of epidemiology at Mexico's Health Ministry, said at a Saturday press conference that there were 4,798 active coronavirus cases in the country.

According to the latest government data, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico is 13,842. The country's COVID-19 death toll stands at 1,305.