NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The recent border flare-up between India and China is a sign of Beijing's pressure campaign to discourage its neighbor from getting hold of more territories in Kashmir and siding with the US-led push for Taiwan's bid to obtain an observer status in the World Health Organization (WHO) amid the pandemic, retired Indian Maj. Gen. Ashwani Kumar Siwach told Sputnik.

On May 5, a skirmish occurred between about 250 Indian and Chinese troops on the northern bank of Pangong Lake, Eastern Ladakh, with several soldiers on both sides sustaining injuries. On May 9, another face-off in Nathu La, Sikkim, left about a further dozen troops injured.

"It seems [it] was well planned strategy of China. There are two objectives behind it, first China wants to put pressure on India that Taiwan should not be included as observer in the WHO because it's against their One China policy," the retired general, who is also a defense expert, said.

New Delhi officially honors the One China principle, but maintains certain ties with Taiwan. India, which is set to take over as chair of the WHO's Executive Board, is now facing a pressure from the US effort to secure an observer status for Taiwan in the health organization.

"China also wants to put pressure on India after India started showing the weather report of Gilgit-Baltistan in the Pakistan Administered Kashmir along with Indian Administered Jammu and Kashmir on its state run television. China concerned that India could take action to get hold of Gilgit and Baltistan area through which China-Pakistan Economic Corridor passes," the expert went on.

Tensions have indeed soared in this area of the disputed Kashmir region after Pakistan issued an order to hold elections in Gilgit-Baltistan this September, triggering a protest form New Delhi.

"Therefore China is trying to put pressure along India-China border so that India hesitate to take any action in Gilgit and Baltistan," the general explained.

To this end, Chinese forces have boosted border positions. India, too, has increased its army presence in the area to get ready for any eventuality, the expert added.