UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Face Recognition Tech For Golden Monkeys Under Development

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 01:19 PM

Face recognition tech for golden monkeys under development

Chinese scientists are developing a face recognition technology for golden snub-nosed monkeys, an indigenous species on China's top protection list living in the Qinling Mountains

XI'AN (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Chinese scientists are developing a face recognition technology for golden snub-nosed monkeys, an indigenous species on China's top protection list living in the Qinling Mountains.

The research team, composed of scientists from Northwest University in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, is also the country's first to systematically study golden monkeys in the wild.

The monkey face recognition technology aims to establish an identity information database of golden monkeys in the Qinling Mountains by extracting the animals' facial features.

The technology is still in the experimental stage and is currently able to recognize about 200 golden monkeys.

"We take 700 to 800 photos of each monkey, while the recognition rate can reach 94 percent," said Zhang He, a member of the research team.

After being fully developed, the system can be embedded in infrared cameras set in the wild, and automatically spot monkeys, name them and collect their behaviors, noted Zhang.

A sticking point of monkey face recognition is that the animal is hairier than humans with subtle facial feature differences, thus requiring the system to have a higher deep learning ability.

"We need more high-resolution images to improve the recognition rate," said team leader Li Baoguo. "But that is extremely difficult as the monkeys don't 'cooperate' with the cameras in the wild." The new technology will significantly facilitate the study of the rare species when it matures, as traditionally, it would take scientists one to two years to conduct in-depth behavioral analysis for a specific colony of these monkeys.

"If the monkey face recognition technology is adopted, early studies of the species, including location, identification and the observation of behaviors, will be greatly shortened, thus improving research efficiency," said Li.

The Qinling Mountains house about 4,000 golden snub-nosed monkeys, a typical arboreal animal living all year round in the forests at an altitude of 1,500 to 3,300 meters.

The mountains also house a huge variety of plants and wild animals such as giant pandas and crested ibis.

Related Topics

Technology China Gold All From Top

Recent Stories

By-polls results : PPP's candidate wins NA-221 Tha ..

1 minute ago

First batch of COVID vaccines arrive around Austra ..

1 minute ago

Rs 222,000 fine imposed over profiteering in city

1 minute ago

Making efforts to hold general elections through e ..

29 minutes ago

The inauguration ceremony of the program "Zindagi ..

29 minutes ago

China's Tianjin sees 2.3 mln cross-border e-commer ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.