Face-to-Face Talks Between Putin, Erdogan in Sochi Lasted Over 2 Hours - Ushakov

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talked face-to-face for over two hours before joining the delegations that negotiated Russia-Turkey deal on Syria , Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Thursday.

"They talked one-on-one for at least two hours," Ushakov told reporters.

In response to a question about how difficult it was to agree the deal, Ushakov noted that it took six hours.

"Usually, this kind of working meetings last no more than two or three hours, and here we had six. The issues are very important and the most important document has been agreed upon," he stressed.