UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facebook Bans India Ruling Party Politician Over Hate Speech

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 04:41 PM

Facebook bans India ruling party politician over hate speech

Facebook has banned an outspoken right-wing Indian politician for spreading hate speech about Muslims as the social media giant battles accusations of bias over its handling of rival parties in the key market

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Facebook has banned an outspoken right-wing Indian politician for spreading hate speech about Muslims as the social media giant battles accusations of bias over its handling of rival parties in the key market.

T.

Raja Singh, a regional lawmaker for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party, was blocked "for violating our policy prohibiting those that promote or engage in violence and hate from having a presence on our platform," a Facebook spokesman said.

An "extensive" process was followed in making the decision to block Raja Singh, the spokesman added.

Raja, who made headlines for reportedly saying that Muslim Rohingya refugeesfrom Myanmar should be shot, will now be put on a Facebook list of "dangerousindividuals".

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Social Media Facebook Narendra Modi Myanmar Market Muslim From

Recent Stories

SEWA launches a cooling truck for relief of worker ..

16 minutes ago

Kajol and Ajay decide to part ways for happiness o ..

25 minutes ago

UAE-Japan Political Consultations Commission discu ..

31 minutes ago

Arab artists boycotts Emirati-backed cultural awar ..

43 minutes ago

Lukashenko Says Merkel's Statement on Navalny's Po ..

5 minutes ago

KP Governor felicitates new provincial cabinet mem ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.