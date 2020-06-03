Facebook Blocks Accounts Linked to Groups Advocating Bringing Weapons to US Protesters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) US tech giant Facebook has blocked pages and accounts associated with far-right groups, which participants were mulling to supply protesters in the United States with weapons, media reported, citing the company.

According to Facebook's Tuesday statement, some of the accounts were connected to a group called American Guard, CNN said. Moreover, the social network said it had also shut down accounts linked to far-right group Proud Boys.

The media added that it had been long planning to take action against both groups, but accelerated the process when it turned out that their members were discussing the ongoing riots.

On May 25, African American man George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody after being arrested. A video of the arrest posted online shows a white police officer pressing on Floyd's neck for nearly eight minutes while he was laying on his stomach handcuffed and saying he can not breathe. The incident sparked nationwide protests against police brutality and racism, but many turned into riots. The officer has been arrested and charged with a third-degree murder and manslaughter.